News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
Back to School
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
LIVE: Watch WITN’s Election Coverage
Scroll down to see the video player - 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Live local coverage of the local, state and national vote.
(WITN)
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST
|
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
State
Election results delayed to 8:15 p.m. after 10 polling places extend hours
Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
State elections officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn’t publicly post any results until all polls are closed.
Crime
Man charged in Greenville apartment shooting
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Greenville police say a 22-year-old man was shot around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at 33 East Apartments on East 10th Street.
News
Exhaustive energy at the polls
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Liam Collins
At the end of an election that’s been on everyone’s minds for years, voter say they’re happy to put it behind them.
Weather
Charlie’s Forecast: Consistent weather pattern keeps us sunny Wednesday
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Charlie Ironmonger
Sunny skies amid a warming trend
Latest News
News
Coast Guard rescues two from sailboat off Cape Hatteras
Updated: 5 hours ago
Two crewmembers were rescued by the Coast Guard from their floundering sailboat out in the Atlantic.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: 22 more deaths reported in Eastern Carolina
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
A staggering number of new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday here in Eastern Carolina.
Crime
Man found in hospital charged with Pasquotank County murder
Updated: 7 hours ago
Deputies say Marquis Whidbee, of Elizabeth City, was found at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Local
Nash County officer awarded after jumping into creek during rescue
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Officials said Sergeant Ricks removed his duty equipment and jumped into the murky water with Castalia Volunteer Fireman Nathaniel Evans without hesitation.
Crime
DEPUTIES: Mother charged in daughter’s fatal overdose
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
A mother is charged with murder after deputies say she gave deadly drugs to two children.
Consumer
Big Lots Announces year-round military discount
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
The retailer will offer a 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans.