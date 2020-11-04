Advertisement

Less screen time means better teen mental health, study says

It’s especially true for girls, but researchers don’t know why.
Teens who spend more time in extracurricular activities and less time in front of screens have better mental health, a study says.
Teens who spend more time in extracurricular activities and less time in front of screens have better mental health, a study says.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds teens who spend more time in extracurricular activities and less time in front of screens have better mental health.

The study used self-reported data from more than 28,000 seventh grade students between 2014 and 2018 in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

It found a positive effect on mental health in adolescents who spent less than two hours staring at screens after school instead of spending their time in sports or other extracurriculars.

It’s especially true for girls, but researchers don’t know why.

“We do know that some forms of screen time can be beneficial, like maintaining connections with friends and family members online if we cannot see them in person, but there are other types of screen time that can be quite harmful,” the study’s lead author Eva Oberle said.

“There are many nuances that are not well understood yet and that are important to explore.”

The findings come as thousands of kids and teens are staying at home more during the coronavirus outbreak.

The lead author notes that due to the pandemic, finding extracurricular activities isn’t as easy as it used to be, but notes that finding something safe for teens to do is still important.

The University of British Columbia study was published in the journal Preventive Medicine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races; Trump campaign signals Wis. recount request

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

National

Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 12,000 votes separated the top two candidates after counting more than 95% of the ballots cast Tuesday as well as some returns from early and absentee ballots, which were also still being tallied.

International

Sneakerhead’s obsession cost him up to $1 million

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Mohamed Al-Safar has built a locker room in his penthouse which now houses 1,500 pairs of shoes.

National

Austria says mistakes made in dealing with Vienna attacker

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Slovakian intelligence told their Austrian counterparts in July that the man who fatally shot four people in a terror attack in Vienna this week had tried to buy ammunition there and mistakes were apparently made in dealing with that information, Austrian authorities conceded Wednesday.

National

Is it safe to fly?

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sam Kemmis, NerdWallet
Flying during the pandemic is not as risky as we once thought, but many unknowns remain.

Latest News

National Politics

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: 22 more deaths reported in Eastern Carolina

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A staggering number of new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday here in Eastern Carolina.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

National

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie.

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.