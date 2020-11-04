Advertisement

Lenoir County Rotary connects learning for students with nearly $5,000 in grants

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -

As remote learning is now a part of every school day, school leaders see a significant need with some students. Two Rotary Clubs in Kinston are providing funds to the school district to help fill the need for students to connect to the internet.

Rotary Club President Bob Griffin said, “The Rotary Club of Kinston is again responding to the needs of students in the Covid-19 pandemic. As student instruction shifted to virtual learning, it became apparent that there were significant numbers of students without broadband internet access, either because of unavailability where they live or unaffordability despite access.”

Lenoir County Public School leaders will use the total $4,921 Rotary grants to purchase hotspots and devices to provide broadband capability. About 220 Lenoir County students will benefit and connect to the internet and complete their schoolwork.

School Superintendent Brent Williams says he salutes the Rotary Club’s dedication to helping where help is most needed.

“On behalf of our students and families who may find themselves in a difficult situation because of the pandemic. I thank the Rotary Club of Kinston and Rotary District 7730 for these grant awards, and I salute their dedication to helping where help is most needed,” said LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams.

Williams said, “They are putting into practice the Rotary motto of ‘service above self.’”

The Rotary Club of Kinston is Lenoir County’s oldest and largest civic club, now with 124 members. As part of its 100th-anniversary celebration, the club also awarded $500 each to a dozen local agencies and institutions.

It awarded more than $9,400 in grants in June to 10 agencies as part of its annual community grants program.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

