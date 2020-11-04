Kinston man injured in election night shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are investigating an election night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Officers got a ‘shots fired’ call in the area of Adkin and Desmond streets.

Karcellius Sutton arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care around the same time with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 27-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital and police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call their tips line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

