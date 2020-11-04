Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Beautiful days ahead

Temperatures will slowly climb a bit each day
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Sunny skies Thursday will mix with some clouds Thursday and Friday. The uptick in clouds will only yield a stray raindrop on the coast late week, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will continue to warm up through the next few days despite this gradually increasing cloud cover, reaching the low 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will go from the upper 40s Wednesday night to the upper 50s by Friday night.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will stick around through the weekend with continued great weather on tap. Skies will run mostly sunny with temps maxing out in the mid 70s range with overnight lows falling to the mid to upper 50s. The sunshine and warmer than average weather is expected to continue into the upcoming work week.

