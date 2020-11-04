Governor Roy Cooper defeats Dan Forest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has secured another four years after defeating Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s bid for the seat.

Unofficial results show Cooper winning the election 51% to Forest’s 47%.

Liz Doherty, Cooper’s campaign communications director sent out the following statement about the win:

“Tonight’s decisive victory sends the message loud and clear — North Carolinians trust Roy Cooper to put them first. These results show that North Carolinians want to expand Medicaid, boost public education and keep health and safety first during this pandemic. North Carolinians rejected Dan Forest’s campaign of fear and division and dangerous lies and opted instead for steady, decisive, and compassionate leadership.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.