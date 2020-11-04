Eta bringing flooding rains to Central America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After making landfall Tuesday afternoon near Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua with 140 mph winds, Eta is weakening as the Tropical Storm creeps towards Honduras. As of midday Wednesday, the storm’s winds were down to 50 mph. The massive rain producer is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to portions of Central America as it moves westward into Honduras Wednesday.

The future track of Eta has a reemergence over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night. It will reenter the Caribbean Sea as a tropical depression and quickly intensify back to a tropical storm before it impacts Cuba late Friday into Saturday. Areas from the central Gulf coast through Florida and the Bahamas should watch this storm closely over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Eta over Central America (WITN Weather)

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.