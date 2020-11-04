GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is the projected winner in his race against Democratic challenger Daryl Farrow.

On Twitter, Murphy commented, “It’s an honor to continue representing the good folks of eastern North Carolina for another two years. I look forward to meeting more people throughout the district in my first full term!”

Congressman Murphy wins reelection (WITN)

Murphy replaced longtime Congressman Walter Jones Jr. following his death.

