WITN Sports Spotlight: Jada Battle

Jada Battle - Southwest Edgecombe - WITN Sports Spotlight
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Southwest Edgecombe senior basketball, soccer and volleyball standout Jada Battle!

Battle is truly a dynamic player on the basketball court, probably because she says it’s by far and away her favorite sport. She’s averaging more than 12 points and nearly six assists per game over the course of her first three varsity seasons at Southwest Edgecombe.

In the classroom, Battle is rocking a 3.6 GPA. She also says she enjoys fashion, looking up to Candace Parker in that intersection of playing well on the court and looking good off it.

She hopes to reach the 1,000-point club during her senior season, and likely will, as she’s just 76 points shy of reaching that mark. But she has some team goals, too.

“It’s my senior year, so it’s my last ride," Battle said in a Zoom interview with WITN Sports Monday. "This is the only thing I have right now. I’m just really hoping we get a season. I really hope so. Fingers crossed like you said. We have to work together as a team, get some good shots in, don’t panic or anything, just play ball, and go out there and give it our all.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

