What happens if a voting machine malfunctions on Election Day?

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN CAROLINA (WITN) - Board of Elections offices across Eastern Carolina are wrapping up preparations ahead of Election Day.

The voting machines were loaded onto trucks and sent out to precincts in the county, but sometimes there are technical errors.

Two board of elections directors say they also have back-up plans.

Last week, Beaufort County Elections Director Kellie Hopkins says a machine there ran into some issues.

“It was saying it was possible two ballots, where it actually tests the thickness of the ballot,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins says several things can cause an error message. Such as overvoting (voting for two candidates running for the same position), putting in two ballots in at the same time, marking an “x” instead of bubbling in your choice, a jam, a power outage—you name it. Hopkins says, still, the show goes on.

“We continue voting, whether the machine’s working or not,” Hopkins said.

Greene County Board of Elections Director Trey Cash says they have a plan.

“We have replacement machines here in our office that are ready to go. We have our truck on stand-by in case something happens,” Cash said, “The rule is to have a machine out in 15 minutes.”

And in Beaufort County, the speediness depends on the location.

“Each precinct has its own tabulator. And then, we have three spares,” Hopkins said.

And if a problem comes up when you vote, Cash says it won’t stop the voting process.

“There’s an emergency bin on the side of the machine. So, voters can still vote,” Cash said.

No matter what, both elections directors are prepared.

“We don’t anticipate having any machine errors here in Greene County,” said Cash.

Some tips for voters to avoid error messages: Hopkins says, be sure not to hold on to the ballot for too long, gently put the ballot into the machine, and don’t force it, let the machine do the work.

