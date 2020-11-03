Advertisement

U.S. House race flies under the radar one year after capturing the nation’s attention

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - One of Charlotte’s seats in Congress is up for grabs again for the third time in two years. Both incumbent Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) and Democratic challenger Cynthia Wallace said they’re hoping for a clean result in the ninth district, two years after alleged election fraud put the district in the national spotlight.

Bishop’s voting record has largely matched President Donald Trump’s agenda since winning a special election and taking the oath of office just over a year ago.

He says he’s confident voters will send him back to Washington. “It’s going to be a close race,” he said, “we’ve done what the voters need us to do and worked hard to serve them.”

In 2018 – Republican Mark Harris appeared to win the seat, but the state election board tossed that result after GOP campaign operatives allegedly collected ballots illegally. That drama drew the eyes of the nation.

But this year, the race has been largely ignored by the rest of the country and Democratic candidate Cynthia Wallace said she’s focused on local issues.

“My conversation with the voters… it’s about their concerns,” she said, “I’m talking about jobs, I’m still talking about health care, which is their biggest concern.”

Election forecasters peg Wallace as the underdog, but she said she’s confident she can pull off an upset. Democrats came close in recent elections, and redrawn district boundaries may cut into Republicans' natural advantage.

Bishop recently filed a complaint with the state board of elections, contending a Democratic activist in Anson County is improperly accompanying voters into the polls. It’s unclear whether the board will take action.

Given the more voters than ever before are voting early due to the pandemic – it may take longer than usual to tabulate election results up and down the ballot.

