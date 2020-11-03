Things to know before you head to the Polls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Election day is almost here and officials at local county boards of elections are reminding voters about a few important things to keep in mind if you are planning on heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Polls will open up across the state from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and you must be in line by 7:30 to vote. Craven County Board of Elections Director Meloni Wray says you also need to go to your correct precinct. “Make sure you know what your assigned precinct is because we have so many jurisdictions in our county, you need to go to your assigned precinct, so you get the proper ballot to vote for the people that affect where you live,” said Wray.

There are resources on your county’s board of elections website that can help you determine your correct precinct. The State of North Carolina requires you to state your name and address to receive your ballot. You do not have to present an ID. But with COVID-19 restrictions in mind, officials encourage you to be patient when heading to the polls.

“These workers have worked long hours during one-stop to be there for you, and on top of COVID they are having to wear masks, some are wearing gloves and shields, so it’s going to be a little bit harder to hear you state your name and address, but by law, you do have to state your name and address so please be patient with them,” said Wray.

Voters must already be registered in order to vote on Tuesday. Still, if you show up to a site and are not already registered, you can be given a provisional ballot, which is reviewed before officially counted.

Elections directors are also asking voters to be prepared to stand in line and ready for any weather you may encounter. So far, more than 55% of registered voters in Craven County have already voted, so Wray says she isn’t expecting the lines to be too long on Election Day.

“I think it will go pretty smoothly. I trust my officials, a lot of them have worked the one-stop, and 55% have already voted at one-stop, so I don’t really think there will be huge lines, long lines,” said Wray.

For more election information, you can visit the State Board of Elections website, https://www.ncsbe.gov/.

