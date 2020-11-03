The University of Mount Olive receives $1 million gift

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) -The University of Mount Olive has received a $1 million gift from one of its longtime friends and benefactors, Dr. Thomas R. Morris of Wilmington.

UMO says, “The contribution from Morris was inspired by his desire to invest in building opportunities for the University’s new innovative programs. He had initially planned for the money to be dispersed through his last will and testament, but at 90 years old, he decided to make the contribution while he was still living.”

“This gift is to glorify God and honor my Free Will Baptist ancestors,” Morris said.

Morris was born and reared in Wayne County with strong Free Will Baptist roots from Union Grove FWB Church. He graduated from high school in Nahunta and financed his way through UNC-Chapel Hill and the School of Optometry in Memphis, TN by working at night and selling books, cookware, and cemetery plots door-to-door during the summers.

After college, Morris returned to Wayne County and became not only a successful optometrist, but also a noted educational, civic, and church speaker, often sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Commissioned a medical officer in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Morris retired as a Lt. Colonel, but still remained active in the Army Reserves and National Guard.

In reflecting over his investments and savings, Morris said, “God has abundantly blessed me even through my 40-years of total blindness and 14-year battle with prostate cancer.”

He has given multiple and sizeable gifts that have funded various awards designed to encourage and reward excellence for student academic achievement, faculty teaching, and pastoral work and lay services to the FWB denomination.

