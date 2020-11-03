Advertisement

The University of Mount Olive receives $1 million gift

Dr. Thomas Morris gives $1 million to University of Mount Olive
Dr. Thomas Morris gives $1 million to University of Mount Olive(University of Mount Olive)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) -The University of Mount Olive has received a $1 million gift from one of its longtime friends and benefactors, Dr. Thomas R. Morris of Wilmington.

UMO says, “The contribution from Morris was inspired by his desire to invest in building opportunities for the University’s new innovative programs. He had initially planned for the money to be dispersed through his last will and testament, but at 90 years old, he decided to make the contribution while he was still living.”

“This gift is to glorify God and honor my Free Will Baptist ancestors,” Morris said.

Morris was born and reared in Wayne County with strong Free Will Baptist roots from Union Grove FWB Church. He graduated from high school in Nahunta and financed his way through UNC-Chapel Hill and the School of Optometry in Memphis, TN by working at night and selling books, cookware, and cemetery plots door-to-door during the summers.

After college, Morris returned to Wayne County and became not only a successful optometrist, but also a noted educational, civic, and church speaker, often sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Commissioned a medical officer in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Morris retired as a Lt. Colonel, but still remained active in the Army Reserves and National Guard.

In reflecting over his investments and savings, Morris said, “God has abundantly blessed me even through my 40-years of total blindness and 14-year battle with prostate cancer.”

He has given multiple and sizeable gifts that have funded various awards designed to encourage and reward excellence for student academic achievement, faculty teaching, and pastoral work and lay services to the FWB denomination.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Things to know before you head to the Polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Election day is almost here and officials at local county Board of Elections are reminding voters about a few important things to keep in mind if you are planning on heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Frost Advisory issued for inland locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Frosty Advisory issued for portions of the area

News

What happens if a voting machine malfunctions on Election Day?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Several things can cause an error message; such as, overvoting (voting for two candidates running for the same position), putting in two ballots in at the same time, marking an “x” instead of bubbling in your choice, a jam, a power outage, just to name a few.

News

NC Board of Elections expects 100 percent results Election night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina State Board of Elections leaders say they will have nearly 100% of results tallied and reported on election night.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville dental office has a sweet tooth for helping our troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
N.C. Packs 4 Patriots Director Barbara Whitehead said 1/4 of the dental offices across North Carolina are participating in their annual drive this year, leaving them with a sugary shortage.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

News

Rep. Butterfield demands investigation into police response to demonstrators in Alamance County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Democratic Members of the North Carolina Congressional Delegation, Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01), Congressman David Price (NC-04), and Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) are condemning “The forceful dispersal of peaceful marchers by law enforcement in Alamance County during a march to the polls on Saturday.”

News

Carrboro Town Hall precinct open Tuesday; could be shut down for future elections over Black Lives Matter flags

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State election officials say voters in a North Carolina town may lose their town hall as a future site to cast ballots unless leaders take down Black Lives Matter flags hanging above the building’s entrance.

News

Craven County Schools reports positive COVID-19 tests among students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Craven County Schools says they have been notified that they have three students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Greene County sees two more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The number of deaths in North Carolina now stands at 4,390.