Rep. Butterfield condemns police response to demonstrators in Alamance County; demands DOJ Investigation

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic Members of the North Carolina Congressional Delegation, Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01), Congressman David Price (NC-04), and Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) are condemning “The forceful dispersal of peaceful marchers by law enforcement in Alamance County during a march to the polls on Saturday.”

Congressman Butterfield said, "The reports and videos showing the aggressive actions taken by law enforcement during the “I am Change” march to the polls in Alamance county on Saturday are extremely disturbing. The Constitution’s clear protections of peaceful assembly and the right to vote demand a full accounting of any and all violations of these fundamental rights. There should be no delay in a thorough investigation by the DOJ of the actions taken by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Graham Police Department. Voter intimidation by anyone will not be tolerated. The voice of the people will not be silenced."

The representatives sent a letter to United States Attorney General William Barr.

In the letter, they said in part, “The response to a peaceful and lawfully permitted assembly is unacceptable in any circumstance, but even more so as these marchers were on their way to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting. It has become clear that some potential voters were unable to cast their ballot due to the actions of law enforcement officers.”

The members are demanding an immediate Department of Justice investigation into the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Graham Police Department’s actions.

