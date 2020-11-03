Advertisement

Pungo Christian downs Community Christian in shootout, 64-44

Pungo Christian Academy Football
Pungo Christian Academy Football(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Pungo Christian Academy football team remained unbeaten with a 64-44 victory at Community Christian Academy on Monday night in Wilson.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the NCISAA Colonial Carolina 8-Man Football Conference.

With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the NCISAA Colonial Carolina 8-Man Football Conference.

NEXT UP

Community Christian visits Bethel Christian Academy on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Pungo Christian Academy visits Wayne Christian/Goldsboro Homeschool on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST
|
By JENNA FRYER
Chase Elliott won the high-stakes race to earn his first berth in the championship four. It knocked Kevin Harvick, a nine-race winner and the regular season champion, from the title round.

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston reacts to controversial loss at Tulsa

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:23 AM EDT

Sports

Virginia holds on to extend streak against No. 15 UNC, 44-41

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By HANK KURZ Jr.
The Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2) made it close behind a fantastic performance from quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Dyami Brown.

Sports

Duke’s short drives key 53-19 rout of Charlotte

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm Saturday

Latest News

Sports

Duke’s short drives key 53-19 rout of Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By BOB SUTTON
Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson both scored on a pair of touchdown runs as Duke, aided by short scoring drives, defeated Charlotte 53-19 on Saturday night.

Sports

APA football fends off furious JP2 attack, 43-32

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
The Arendell Parrott Academy football team (3-2) picked up a huge NCISAA Big 8 (8-man) Conference victory 43-32 over visiting John Paul II (4-2) Friday night in Kinston.

Sports

APA football fends off furious JP2 attack, 43-32

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

AAC acknowledges crucial officiating mistake during ECU-Tulsa game

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to the the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive.

Sports

Wilkerson’s TD with 29 seconds left gives Tulsa win over ECU

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Tulsa’s 11-play, 75-yard final drive was aided by two questionable replays — a fumble that was overturned and a fourth-down catch that appeared to hit the ground.

Sports

Gurley, Falcons avenge earlier loss to Panthers, 25-17

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
|
By STEVE REED
The Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday night behind a strong defensive performance to avoid a series season sweep.