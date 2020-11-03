Pungo Christian downs Community Christian in shootout, 64-44

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Pungo Christian Academy football team remained unbeaten with a 64-44 victory at Community Christian Academy on Monday night in Wilson.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the NCISAA Colonial Carolina 8-Man Football Conference.

With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the NCISAA Colonial Carolina 8-Man Football Conference.

NEXT UP

Community Christian visits Bethel Christian Academy on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Pungo Christian Academy visits Wayne Christian/Goldsboro Homeschool on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

