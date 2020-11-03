“Pirates to the Polls” shuttle running election day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU is making it easier for students to get to the polls.

The school’s assistant director with student involvement and leadership says there will be a shuttle from campus to the correct polling location each student was assigned to.

The shuttle will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Alex Dennis, student involvement and leadership assistant director, “We want to make sure that any obstacle that students may come across that we are here to help them cross it, so they can voice their opinion on election day and vote.”

The shuttle is free to the students and was paid for through a grant at no cost to ECU.

