Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and pleasantly cool Election Day

Tuesday

Tuesday brought the season’s first frost to inland areas with low to mid 30s at sunrise. A large ridge of high pressure will move over us Tuesday, leading to lighter winds and slowly warming weather. Highs will reach back towards the 62° mark by early afternoon with overnight lows staying near the low 40s Tuesday night.

Election Day Forecast (WITN Weather)

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The warming trend will continue over the second half of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s by Wednesday, the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday. There is a slight chance of a few coastal showers Friday, but at this point the chance is only 20%. Looking forward towards the weekend, the mostly sunny skies and mid 70s highs will hold through both Saturday and Sunday.