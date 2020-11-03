Advertisement

North Carolina U.S. Senate race may sway balance of power in Washington

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After a late-breaking scandal and more than a year of cookouts and campaign speeches, a race to represent North Carolina may decide which party controls the U.S. Capitol.

Election forecasters say the race between incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Democratic challenger Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham is a toss-up.

Tillis trails slightly in the polls and would make a bit of history if he holds on. He would be the first politician to win re-election to the seat he holds since 1996.

His closing argument focused primarily on scandal following revelations Cunningham may have broken military codes by engaging in an extramarital affair. “I think it’s very very important, integrity does matter, the truth does matter, honor does matter," said of the controversy swirling around his opponent, “he’s proven he’s not truthful and hasn’t been honorable.”

Cunningham said he’s accepted responsibility but has stayed out of the spotlight. When he’s made public appearance, he has tried to keep the focus on issues like health care and containing coronavirus.

“It’s about a lot more than me,” Cunningham said when asked whether his personal life is a valid concern for votes, “it is about the issues, and it’s about a senator who’s going to fight for them.”

If Cunningham wins, there’s a good chance he and his Democratic colleagues would take control of the U.S. Senate.

Given the more voters than ever before are voting early due to the pandemic – it may take longer than usual to tabulate election results up and down the ballot.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Things to know before you head to the Polls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Election day is almost here and officials at local county Board of Elections are reminding voters about a few important things to keep in mind if you are planning on heading to the polls on Tuesday.

News

How to Vote on Election Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alvieann Chandler
Learn the things you need to know and find your assigned polling place to vote in the 2020 election.

Politics

VP nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Goldsboro Sunday

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST
|
By WITN Web Team
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is bringing the Biden campaign to Eastern Carolina.

News

Securing your vote: Common, but preventable absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Despite the unprecedented turnout so far this election, nearly 500,000 requested absentee ballots still have not been returned in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections. Officials say running this close to the election without returning that is running a huge risk.

News

ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

Latest News

News

Counties with ‘concerning’ COVID levels being pushed to tighten restrictions; They’re saying no

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A letter signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen suggests ‘counties of concern’ enact their own COVID-19 restrictions like closing bars and restricting mass gatherings.

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Kinston

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
The vice president was in Kinston Sunday evening for a rally.

News

Senate opens rare weekend session, Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Senate has opened a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.

News

President Donald Trump to visit Fayetteville

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The President is expected to arrive around 11:40 a.m.

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.