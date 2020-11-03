North Carolina U.S. Senate race may sway balance of power in Washington

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After a late-breaking scandal and more than a year of cookouts and campaign speeches, a race to represent North Carolina may decide which party controls the U.S. Capitol.

Election forecasters say the race between incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Democratic challenger Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham is a toss-up.

Tillis trails slightly in the polls and would make a bit of history if he holds on. He would be the first politician to win re-election to the seat he holds since 1996.

His closing argument focused primarily on scandal following revelations Cunningham may have broken military codes by engaging in an extramarital affair. “I think it’s very very important, integrity does matter, the truth does matter, honor does matter," said of the controversy swirling around his opponent, “he’s proven he’s not truthful and hasn’t been honorable.”

Cunningham said he’s accepted responsibility but has stayed out of the spotlight. When he’s made public appearance, he has tried to keep the focus on issues like health care and containing coronavirus.

“It’s about a lot more than me,” Cunningham said when asked whether his personal life is a valid concern for votes, “it is about the issues, and it’s about a senator who’s going to fight for them.”

If Cunningham wins, there’s a good chance he and his Democratic colleagues would take control of the U.S. Senate.

Given the more voters than ever before are voting early due to the pandemic – it may take longer than usual to tabulate election results up and down the ballot.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.