NC police officer riding in motorcade for first lady Melania Trump injured in crash

NC police officer riding in a motorcade for first lady injured in crash
NC police officer riding in a motorcade for first lady injured in crash(Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer riding in a motorcade for first lady Melania Trump was injured in a collision.

The Huntersville police officer’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle in south Charlotte on Monday.

That’s according to a social media post by the Huntersville Police Department. The statement from police said the officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say there was no threat to the first lady or anyone else involved in the motorcade. CMPD is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

