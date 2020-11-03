NC police officer riding in motorcade for first lady Melania Trump injured in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer riding in a motorcade for first lady Melania Trump was injured in a collision.

The Huntersville police officer’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle in south Charlotte on Monday.

That’s according to a social media post by the Huntersville Police Department. The statement from police said the officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say there was no threat to the first lady or anyone else involved in the motorcade. CMPD is investigating the crash.

