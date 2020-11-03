NC Board of Elections expects 100 percent results election night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina State Board of Elections leaders say they will have nearly 100% of results tallied and reported on Election night.

During a media conference Monday afternoon, elections leaders assured voters they’d have results reported, although adding some races may be too close to call.

Also, as always, the remaining ballots, including provisional ballots and absentee by-mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, will be counted and added to the totals during the post-election canvass period.

Leaders said they expect to have 97% of the unofficial results in Tuesday night.

It’s important to remember results are considered unofficial until the statewide certification or canvass, which happens on November 24 during a state board meeting.

Elections officials say nearly 4.6 million North Carolinians have cast ballots already in the election, making up 62% of all registered voters.

