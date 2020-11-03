Advertisement

Nash County officer awarded after jumping into creek during rescue

Nash County Award
Nash County Award(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer in Nash County has been awarded the meritorious lifesaving award after jumping into a creek during rescue efforts after a car was submerged.

On Sept. 30, Nash County Communications received a call regarding a crash on Sykes Road possibly near Castalia Road just before 1 a.m.

Once on scene, Sergeant Stan Ricks, other officers and emergency personnel discovered a car was overturned in a creek. Officials said Sergeant Ricks removed his duty equipment and jumped into the murky water with Castalia Volunteer Fireman Nathaniel Evans without hesitation.

Sergeant Ricks entered the submerged car through a broken window and unlocked the door from inside. Then, with the help of Evans, Sergeant Ricks helped the passenger out of the car and escorted him to the creek bank for treatment by awaiting medical personnel.

Nash County award
Nash County award(Nash County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said in a statement, “Sergeant Stan Ricks' unselfish actions and valiant service, despite imminent personal danger, reflect great credit upon himself and are in keeping with the highest traditions of humanitarian service.”

Sergeant Ricks accepted the meritorious lifesaving award with his wife, Amy Ricks.

