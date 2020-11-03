Advertisement

Man found in hospital charged with Pasquotank County murder

This Elizabeth City man is in a Norfolk jail awaiting his return to North Carolina to face a murder charge.
This Elizabeth City man is in a Norfolk jail awaiting his return to North Carolina to face a murder charge.(Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Pasquotank County man is dead and another is in a Virginia jail awaiting his return to face murder charges.

Deputies say Marquis Whidbee, of Elizabeth City, was found at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Whidbee is accused of killing Willis George III in a shooting that happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Main Street Extension.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Norfolk City jail without bond.

