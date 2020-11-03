Advertisement

Man charged in Greenville apartment shooting

This man was charged with a weekend shooting at 33 East Apartments.
This man was charged with a weekend shooting at 33 East Apartments.(Pitt Co. jail)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in another shooting at an apartment complex that caters to East Carolina University students.

Greenville police say a 22-year-old man was shot around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at 33 East Apartments on East 10th Street.

Chris Harley, of Hertford, was shot in the leg, according to police. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they were able to charge Brian Leake, 35, of Greenville, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police say a dispute in the parking lot preceded the shooting.

Last Thursday, one man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

