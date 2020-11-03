Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Frosty start; Warmer, calmer finish

Temperatures will fall to the middle 30s Tuesday morning
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Frost Advisory through 8am: Pitt, Martin, Tyrrell, Mainland Hyde, Washington, Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven, Onslow, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones and Wayne County

Low temperatures between 31 and 34 degrees will produce patchy areas of frost.

Freeze Warning: Bertie, Halifax, Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson County

Temperatures as low as 30 to 32 degrees will result in frost and freeze conditions well inland

Tuesday

Tuesday will bring the seasons first frost to inland areas with low to mid 30s at sunrise. A large ridge of high pressure system will move over us Tuesday, leading to calmer winds and slowly warming temperatures. Highs will reach back towards the 62° mark with overnight lows staying near the low 40s.

It will be a cold morning with highs warming back into the low 60s.
It will be a cold morning with highs warming back into the low 60s.(WITN)

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The warming trend will continue over the second half of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s by Wednesday, the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday. There is a slight chance of a few coastal showers Friday, but at this point the chance is only 20%. Looking forward towards the weekend, the mostly sunny skies and mid 70s highs will hold through both Saturday and Sunday.

