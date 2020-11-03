Advertisement

Jacksonville dental office has a sweet tooth for helping our troops

N.C. Packs 4 Patriots Director Barbara Whitehead said 1/4 of the dental offices across North Carolina are participating in their annual drive this year, leaving them with a sugary shortage.
By Liam Collins
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dental office is helping give our troops overseas a sweet taste of home.

Lesan Family Dentistry is participating in a candy drive for the fifth year in a row. This time, though, they’re partnering with N.C. Packs 4 Patriots to help dole out the sugar.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Halloween candy or Christmas," said Packs 4 Patriots Director Barbara Whitehead. "Because, a Snickers bar is a Snickers bar.”

The group is, again, collecting candy for care packages for troops overseas. This year, though, Whitehead said the candy has been harder to come by.

Typically, about 12 dental offices across North Carolina participate in the drive, according to Whitehead. This year, however, only three, including Lesan Family Dentistry, are participating. The other offices, including the largest donor of as much as 6,000 pounds of candy, have decided not to participate because of the virus.

“Doing the math, we need candy,” said Whitehead.

Lesan Family Dentistry joined the cause. They offered to buy back candy from 2-5 p.m. Monday at $2.00 per pound.

“I was one of those military members. I was a dental officer at Camp Lejeune a long time ago,” said Doug Lesan, owner of the practice. “When I had been away, when I got a package in the mail, it just made me feel good that people back home were actually thinking about us. When you go overseas, you just don’t have the luxury of walking into a grocery store and buying a candy bar."

It’s a two-pronged donation, said Lesan, helping your teeth and helping a service member who’s missing a sweet part of home.

“We never want to forget their service and sacrifice,” said Whitehead. “We always want them to know that we care about them and appreciate them.”

Although the buy-back program ended Monday at 5 p.m., the donation box will stay outside the office until Thursday. The office is located at 123 Cobia Court in Jacksonville.

