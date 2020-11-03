Grifton Town Commissioner passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Grifton is mourning the loss of one of their commissioners.

Town leaders say Johnny Craft, 69, passed away on Friday at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by friends and family.

Craft was born in Kinston and was a Grifton Town Commissioner, a retired decorated detective with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, a retired Grifton Volunteer fireman and worked with independent missionaries at Haiti Gospel Mission.

A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Grifton FWB Church. A burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates.

