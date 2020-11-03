Greenville man arrested on drug and gun charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says they seized around five pounds of marijuana and five guns, including two AK47 style rifles, after a search of a home.

Detectives arrested 44-year-old Clifton Thompson following the search at 3583 Old River Road in Greenville.

Marijuana seized from Greenville home (WITN)

They say they also confiscated ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was charged with numerous drug offenses and five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Guns seized from Greenville home (WITN)

He was released on a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.