Exhaustive energy at the polls

At the end of an election that’s been on everyone’s minds for years, voters say they’re happy to put it behind them.
Voting in Jacksonville.
Voting in Jacksonville.(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The day voters say they’ve been anticipating for years has finally come, and voters said they’re ready to put their worries behind them.

“We don’t have to worry about it after this,” said Shawn Thomas. “It’s not ‘what’s going to happen tomorrow.’ We’ll know soon.”

They finally had their chance to have their voices heard Tuesday.

“They’re just so on opposite sides,” said Michlyn Metcalf. “It’s scary.”

Not before the feelings of exhaustion and anxiety, a whole lot of energy poured over them on election day.

“I think that’s the way everyone feels,” said Electioneer Seth Harrington. “Finally, it’s over tonight. Hopefully.”

They said they’re finally ready to have the future in their hands and have their voices heard.

“That’s the reason I’ve been out here since October 15,” said Biden Supporter Kever Clark. “Because I want the same thing for every child.”

Between the pandemic, businesses closing and racial tension rising across the country, voters Tuesday said they have been watching from afar, and are ready to speak up about it.

“You have to do something. Stand for something,” said Metcalf. “And, I have kids. So, I have to teach them something, too.”

Which is why, they said, voter turnout has been so high at early voting sites leading up to election day, to shed light on issues they care about.

“We obviously know more about the virus,” said Trump supporter Amanda Borque. “I think that we need to get out there and we need to open, it’s time. There’s people rioting in the streets for the love of God.”

“Fairness and honesty,” said Clark. “Tell us the truth. We can deal with the truth.”

To have their voices heard, and to hopefully not have it spread out much longer.

“Hopefully it doesn’t take months,” said Thomas. “I can’t even venture a guess of how that’s going to go. This year has been absolutely off the wall.”

