Advertisement

Election Day has arrived

Decision 2020 graphic
Decision 2020 graphic(MGN Image)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday is Election Day, You have the chance to let your voice be heard.

Many people have already cast their ballots in early voting, but Tuesday is your last chance to vote.

Polls across North Carolina open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you do not know your polling place, you can do that through the state board of elections website.

This election has been much different because of the pandemic. More mail-in ballots have been cast.

According to the State Board of Elections as of Tuesday morning, about 938 thousand ballots have been cast by mail.

If you are voting by mail and have not returned the ballot. State Elections Officials say do not return it to a polling site on election day.

You can mail it to your county board of elections by 5:00 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before election day. They will have to be received by November 12th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Frosty start; Warmer, calmer finish

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Frosty Advisory issued for portions of the area

News

NC police officer riding in motorcade for first lady Melania Trump injured in crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A North Carolina police officer riding in a motorcade for first lady Melania Trump was injured in a collision

News

Civil Rights groups file lawsuit on eve of General Election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina by the ACLU of North Carolina and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on behalf of individual plaintiffs Rev. Gregory Drumwright and Ann Jones, as well as the organization Justice for the Next Generation.

News

Application period opens for state government internship program for college students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The State of North Carolina Internship Program is now accepting applications for summer 2021 for college students interested in state government careers.

Latest News

News

NCDOT drone work to continue as one program ends and another begins

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The N.C. Department of Transportation says it plans to continue working with its federal partners to find new and innovative ways to use drones for critical transportation needs.

News

Greenville man arrested on drug and gun charges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says they seized around five pounds of marijuana and five guns, including two AK47 style rifles, after a search of a home.

News

“Pirates to the Polls” shuttle running election day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
ECU is making it easier for students to get to the polls.

News

The University of Mount Olive receives $1 million gift

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The University of Mount Olive has received a $1 million gift from one of its longtime friends and benefactors, Dr. Thomas R. Morris of Wilmington.

News

Things to know before you head to the Polls

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Election day is almost here and officials at local county Board of Elections are reminding voters about a few important things to keep in mind if you are planning on heading to the polls on Tuesday.

News

What happens if a voting machine malfunctions on Election Day?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Several things can cause an error message; such as, overvoting (voting for two candidates running for the same position), putting in two ballots in at the same time, marking an “x” instead of bubbling in your choice, a jam, a power outage, just to name a few.