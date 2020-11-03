Election Day has arrived

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday is Election Day, You have the chance to let your voice be heard.

Many people have already cast their ballots in early voting, but Tuesday is your last chance to vote.

Polls across North Carolina open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you do not know your polling place, you can do that through the state board of elections website.

This election has been much different because of the pandemic. More mail-in ballots have been cast.

According to the State Board of Elections as of Tuesday morning, about 938 thousand ballots have been cast by mail.

If you are voting by mail and have not returned the ballot. State Elections Officials say do not return it to a polling site on election day.

You can mail it to your county board of elections by 5:00 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before election day. They will have to be received by November 12th.

