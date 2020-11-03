DEPUTIES: Mother charged in daughter’s fatal overdose

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say a mother has been charged in her daughter’s fatal overdose.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Nancy Kellum is accused of providing methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to two minors, including her daughter. Deputies say an autopsy showed her daughter died from an overdose.

The other minor was a relative, according to deputies.

Kellum is in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

