DEPUTIES: Mother charged in daughter’s fatal overdose

Nancy Kellum is facing murder charges after deputies say she gave deadly drugs to two minors.
Nancy Kellum is facing murder charges after deputies say she gave deadly drugs to two minors.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say a mother has been charged in her daughter’s fatal overdose.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Nancy Kellum is accused of providing methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to two minors, including her daughter. Deputies say an autopsy showed her daughter died from an overdose.

The other minor was a relative, according to deputies.

Kellum is in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

