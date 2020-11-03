Advertisement

Craven County Schools reports positive COVID-19 tests among students

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools says they have been notified that they have three students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

While they cannot legally release the identity of the individuals, they say that school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

In some situations, there are no close contacts due to the individual(s) not being on school campus leading up to the symptomatic period.

Craven County Schools has implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in their buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing.

They perform daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities.

