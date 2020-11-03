Coast Guard rescues two from sailboat off Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Two crewmembers were rescued by the U. S. Coast Guard from their floundering sailboat out in the Atlantic.

It happened Monday afternoon, some 170 miles east of Cape Hatteras.

The captain of the 52-foot ‘Bali Hai’ activated the sailboat’s emergency position indicating radio beacon after its engines lost power in rough weather and high seas.

A C-130J Hercules aircraft and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter out of Elizabeth City were sent to rescue the two onboard.

The Coast Guard says the helicopter crew was able to hoist both people to safety and took them back to Elizabeth City. No one was injured, according to the Coast Guard.

