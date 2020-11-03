Civil Rights groups file lawsuit on eve of General Election

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Attorneys filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday after a weekend voting demonstration turned violent. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina by the ACLU of North Carolina and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on behalf of individual plaintiffs Rev. Gregory Drumwright and Ann Jones, as well as the organization Justice for the Next Generation.

According to the lawsuit, the groups aim to protect voters' constitutional rights. The suit comes just two days after the violence in Graham, N.C., disrupted a demonstration leading voters to the polls on the last day of early voting. It was also the last opportunity for same-day voter registration in North Carolina.

President and Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Kristen Clarke said, “The police violence in Graham, N.C. perpetrated against a group of peaceful and primarily Black protestors over the weekend is yet another clear violation of the right to free speech and the right to vote. We will not stand back and let the voices of voters continue to be suppressed just hours before Election Day. Racially motivated attacks on peaceful demonstrators is a form of grotesque voter intimidation, and we cannot continue to let these acts of violence continue.”

The lawsuit aims to protect protesters' rights to free speech and assembly under the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as well as rights protected under Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act.

