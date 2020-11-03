Category 4 Hurricane Eta thrashing Nicaragua

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Eta is the 9th storm to intensity rapidly this hurricane season. Max winds reached 150 mph Tuesday morning before the storm made landfall along the east coast of Nicaragua. The intense hurricane is expected to bring devastating conditions to Central America as it moves slowly inland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane Eta moving over Nicaragua (WITN Weather)

The future track of Eta shows it may emerge back over the northwestern Caribbean Sea over the weekend and could affect other land areas in the next 1-2 weeks. Cuba, Florida, and the Bahamas should watch this storm closely over the coming days.

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

