Advertisement

Category 4 Hurricane Eta thrashing Nicaragua

Winds peaked at 150 mph before landfall
By Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Eta is the 9th storm to intensity rapidly this hurricane season. Max winds reached 150 mph Tuesday morning before the storm made landfall along the east coast of Nicaragua. The intense hurricane is expected to bring devastating conditions to Central America as it moves slowly inland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane Eta moving over Nicaragua
Hurricane Eta moving over Nicaragua(WITN Weather)

The future track of Eta shows it may emerge back over the northwestern Caribbean Sea over the weekend and could affect other land areas in the next 1-2 weeks. Cuba, Florida, and the Bahamas should watch this storm closely over the coming days.

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and pleasantly cool Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny skies amid a warming trend

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 2nd

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 2nd

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-1

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:47 PM EST
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-1

Latest News

Weather

Weather Forecast Authority 10-31

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
Weather Forecast Authority 10-31

News

Eastern North Carolina feels remnants from Hurricane Zeta

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
High winds rolled into Eastern North Carolina Thursday as Hurricane Zeta made its way up the east coast causing power outages in our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10-31-2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10-31-2020

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta’s winds spread out over us

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Tropical Storm will tract over Virginia this afternoon

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 29th

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 29th

Hurricane

Record breaking hurricane seasons: A look at 2005 vs. 2020

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
With one of the most active hurricane seasons on record upon us, we look at comparisons between what we are experiencing now to the most active season to date.