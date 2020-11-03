Carrboro town hall precinct open Tuesday; could be shut down for future elections over Black Lives Matter flags

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State election officials say voters in a North Carolina town may lose their town hall as a future site to cast ballots unless leaders take down Black Lives Matter flags hanging above the building’s entrance.

On Monday, a statement from the N.C. State Board of Elections Office said it’s too late to shut down Carrboro Town Hall’s polling place for Tuesday’s election.

But the board said if the town doesn’t take down the four flags, the state will take steps to make sure Carrboro Town Hall isn’t used for voting again.

Through a spokeswoman, Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle said she would wait until Wednesday to discuss the town’s decision to keep the flags flying.

