Big Lots Announces year-round military discount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Big Lots has announced it will introduce a year-round military discount.

The retailer will offer a 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans.

The announcement comes just ahead of Veteran’s Day next week. Active duty military and veterans just need to join the company’s “Big Rewards Program.”

The new “always on” discount for active military and veterans is available to all big rewards members year-round online and at all Big Lots stores nationwide.

