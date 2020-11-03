Advertisement

Application period opens for state government internship program for college students

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State of North Carolina Internship Program is now accepting applications for summer 2021 for college students interested in state government careers.

Program leaders say students can apply to participate in the summer enrichment program beginning November 2, 2020, through January 4, 2021.

There are numerous internship opportunities to choose from using an online portal located on the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement website. It includes an interactive map for students to easily apply for state government internship opportunities across the state.

NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders said, “The State of North Carolina Internship Program is a great opportunity for students to not only receive college credits and professional development experience but also to serve as public servants for our state.”

She said they look forward to working with students from across the state to prepare them for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Since the internship program began in 1969, more than 4,300 internship opportunities have been awarded to North Carolina college students.

The internship program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college. This year’s pool of internship projects may be remote, in-person, or a hybrid depending on recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of the Governor.

Student interns earn a stipend of $8.25 per hour and work 40-hours per week for 10-weeks during the summer, which runs May 24 – July 30, 2021.

“The internship program is highly competitive, and if you plan to apply, I encourage you to do so early,” said Internship and Youth Council Coordinator Candace Dudley. “The program is a great platform for students interested in state government as many return after graduation to begin a career in public service.”

Dudley said the internships integrate education, career development, and public service, and opportunities exist in numerous fields.

