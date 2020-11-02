Advertisement

WITN participating in “No Shave November”

(WNDU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is participating in “No-shave November” again this year!

You may have heard of it, many organizations, especially law enforcement agencies, participate in the beard-growing efforts all to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

In 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 606,520 people will die from the disease, according to cancer.gov. That is why it is so important to continue research for a cure and spread awareness of preventative measure you can take to stay healthy.

Throughout the month of November, we are asking you to donate to “No-shave November” through our WITN team page; you can do that by clicking, here.

At that link, you can also learn more about the “No-shave” organization and its fundraising efforts to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Every Friday on WITN First at Four, we will keep you updated on how our WITN participants are doing on their beards including Clayton Bauman, Austin Pollack, Billy Weaver, Tyler Feldman, Thomas Weybrecht and Pierce Klas.

