Advertisement

What makes a state swing?

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The outcome of the presidential election will likely hinge on a handful of swing states.

We asked Professor David Schultz from Hamline University in Minnesota, and author of the book Presidential Swing States, to break down the characteristics of what historically defines a swing state.

“The percentage of the population that identified as Republican and Democrat was pretty evenly balanced. There were a lot of people who claimed to be undecided voters. And, these were states where the average voter in the state...was to the right of the average Democratic presidential candidate and to the left of the average Republican presidential candidate. These were centrist states," explained Schultz.

Schultz is watching seven states this Election Day: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All went for President Trump four years ago.

Schultz points out the number of swing states doesn’t change very often.

“I’m going to say one or two at a time," said Schultz. "So, it’s not completely unpredictable.”

However, the states marked with swing status do change.

“It’s demographic shifts relative to demographic shifts in other states," he said.

Schulz believes reliably red states Arizona, Georgia, and Texas are “on the cusp” of becoming swing states.

“I wouldn’t say flipping once makes you a swing state.  Lots of things can happen.  But, the fact, let’s say, if Arizona were to go Democrat this time, this certainly means come 2024, that’s going to be the center a of a lot of campaign activity for both Democrats and Republicans," said Schultz. “Same thing - if, by chance, Georgia and Texas flipped this election, this is going to set off an incredible amount of political fireworks in four years.”

Schultz says, if Joe Biden wins Texas and its 38 electoral votes, it would be very difficult for President Trump to win re-election. A key state for President Trump to win is Ohio.  No Republican since Abraham Lincoln has won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

VP nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Goldsboro Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is bringing the Biden campaign to Eastern Carolina.

News

Securing your vote: Common, but preventable absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Despite the unprecedented turnout so far this election, nearly 500,000 requested absentee ballots still have not been returned in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections. Officials say running this close to the election without returning that is running a huge risk.

News

ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

News

Counties with ‘concerning’ COVID levels being pushed to tighten restrictions; They’re saying no

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A letter signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen suggests ‘counties of concern’ enact their own COVID-19 restrictions like closing bars and restricting mass gatherings.

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Latest News

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Kinston

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
The vice president was in Kinston Sunday evening for a rally.

News

Senate opens rare weekend session, Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Senate has opened a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.

News

President Donald Trump to visit Fayetteville

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The President is expected to arrive around 11:40 a.m.

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.

News

Goldsboro woman calling for voter ID law after she was denied regular ballot

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Susie Ferguson said her ballot had already been cast when she went to vote earlier this week. Wayne County Elections Director said it was because of “user error.”

Politics

GOP wants state’s absentee deadline moved up

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
State Republican legislative leaders filed an appeal on Thursday.