Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

VP nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Goldsboro Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is bringing the Biden campaign to Eastern Carolina.

News

Securing your vote: Common, but preventable absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Despite the unprecedented turnout so far this election, nearly 500,000 requested absentee ballots still have not been returned in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections. Officials say running this close to the election without returning that is running a huge risk.

News

ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

News

Counties with ‘concerning’ COVID levels being pushed to tighten restrictions; They’re saying no

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A letter signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen suggests ‘counties of concern’ enact their own COVID-19 restrictions like closing bars and restricting mass gatherings.

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Latest News

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Kinston

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
The vice president was in Kinston Sunday evening for a rally.

News

Senate opens rare weekend session, Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Senate has opened a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.

News

President Donald Trump to visit Fayetteville

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The President is expected to arrive around 11:40 a.m.

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.

News

Goldsboro woman calling for voter ID law after she was denied regular ballot

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Susie Ferguson said her ballot had already been cast when she went to vote earlier this week. Wayne County Elections Director said it was because of “user error.”

Politics

GOP wants state’s absentee deadline moved up

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
State Republican legislative leaders filed an appeal on Thursday.