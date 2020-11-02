Advertisement

President Trump, Biden rally in final hours before Election Day

The race for the White House is heating up. Across the United States, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters. Both campaigns dispatched the supporters to rally voters in Florida.(WCJB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With one day until Election Day, the presidential candidates are both holding rallies in several states.

President Donald Trump will hold five Make America Great Again airport rallies in four states. Two will take place in Michigan, with the rest happening in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

President Trump will make a stop in Fayetteville for a morning rally.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Cleveland, Ohio before heading to Pennsylvania. He will attend a canvass kickoff, then a drive-in event in Pittsburgh. That’s also where he’ll wrap up his campaign blitz with a drive-in event with his wife and singer Lady Gaga.

