Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, but brisk weather

Monday & Tuesday

Cold northwest winds will make it feel ever cooler than the low 50s highs Monday. Despite the cold wind, we will have beautiful sunny skies. Clear skies and relaxing winds overnight Monday into Tuesday will bring the chance for patchy frost by sunrise Tuesday with low to mid 30s as the sun rises.

The high pressure system will move over us Tuesday, leading to calmer winds and slowly warming temperatures. Highs will reach back towards the 60° mark with overnight lows staying near the low 40s.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The warming trend will continue over the second half of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s by Wednesday, the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday. There is a slight chance of a few coastal showers Friday, but at this point the chance is only 20%. Looking forward towards the weekend, the mostly sunny skies and mid 70s highs will hold through both Saturday and Sunday.