Onslow County impaired driving checkpoint leads to six arrests

The checkpoint was set up on Highway 258 on Halloween night.
An impaired driving checkpoint in Onslow County led to six arrests.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An impaired driving checkpoint in Onslow County led to six arrests.

Onslow County deputies say twenty officials from a number of agencies set up a checkpoint Saturday night into Sunday morning on Highway 258. The area was chosen because of a high number of impaired driving crashes that have taken place there over the last five years.

Deputies say six impaired drivers were arrested. There were also six drivers cited for open alcoholic containers in the car, six drivers with a revoked licenses, 10 driving with no license, four on drug charges and 14 other car violations.

Over the last five years, there have been more than 1,600 car crashes on Hwy 258, including 15 fatal accidents.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

