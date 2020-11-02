Advertisement

Nearly 100 ECU employees being furloughed

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is more bad news for East Carolina University employees due to COVID-19.

The university announced this afternoon that 99 employees who work in housing and dining are being furloughed.

ECU says some of the workers will be put on furlough for a set number of days, while others will be furloughed for the rest of the fiscal year.

Furloughs may include salary cuts or leave without pay.

This is the fourth employee furlough at the university since the pandemic began.

In June, ECU furloughed between 100 and 110 employees. In September another 25 received the same bad news, while in October the Athletics Department furloughed an unknown number of employees while others received pay cuts.

ECU says right now they estimate $25 million in decreased revenue because of the coronavirus. The interim chancellor says there may be additional furloughs announced before the end of this current fiscal year.

