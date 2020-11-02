Nearly 100 ECU employees being furloughed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is more bad news for East Carolina University employees due to COVID-19.

The university announced this afternoon that 99 employees who work in housing and dining are being furloughed.

ECU says some of the workers will be put on furlough for a set number of days, while others will be furloughed for the rest of the fiscal year.

“During the semester, we’ve witnessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the university in multiple ways. Due to our pivot to undergraduate online instruction in August, the university has issued prorated refunds for housing and dining. Additionally, the reduction in students staying on campus has adversely affected housing and dining revenue streams. Across campus, the reduced demand for employee services and such a large disruption to revenue has again forced an institutional response.”

Furloughs may include salary cuts or leave without pay.

This is the fourth employee furlough at the university since the pandemic began.

In June, ECU furloughed between 100 and 110 employees. In September another 25 received the same bad news, while in October the Athletics Department furloughed an unknown number of employees while others received pay cuts.

ECU says right now they estimate $25 million in decreased revenue because of the coronavirus. The interim chancellor says there may be additional furloughs announced before the end of this current fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.