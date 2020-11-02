More students, young people will be poll workers this Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More and more young people are going to be working at the polls on Election Day this year.

They are filling the spots of some older poll workers who may be vulnerable to COVID-19 and feel inclined to stay home this year.

One of them, Sydney McLeod, is an ECU graduate student and first-time poll worker who says she wanted to allow people who needed to stay at home to do so.

“I know it’s unsafe for them right now or a lot of them feel as if it’s unsafe, so there was a spot that needed to be taken and I felt like I should take it,” she explained.

She said if no one stepped in, there would be consequences.

“Without poll workers, you can’t have poll sites, and then you get a lot of people who are not able to vote anymore,” said McLeod.

This is a shift being noticed all across the country.

“Typically poll workers are 65 and older because they’re retired,” explained Alex Dennis, the assistant director for Student Involvement and Leadership at ECU.

“I think it’s really important...as a society for us to see young people getting involved in elections too. I think it paves the way for them to continue being involved.”

Another ECU student and poll worker, Eshan Patel, says he started to see the change when he worked the primaries.

“It was pretty cool to see people like me essentially running the show,” said Patel.

He is looking forward to being a critical part of this presidential election as well.

“I voted early, I always vote early. But to me that doesn’t seem like enough," he said. “It’s about getting other people to vote as well, getting them excited to do so.”

