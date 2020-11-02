Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies, but chilly winds

Temps will only reach the low 50s Monday afternoon
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020
Monday & Tuesday

Cold north winds will drop the wind chill into the low 30s early Monday with the thermometer bottoming out in the low 40s. The chilly breeze will cap the afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s, despite sun filled skies. Clear skies and relaxing winds overnight Monday into Tuesday will bring the chance for patchy frost by sunrise Tuesday with low to mid 30s as the sun rises.

The high pressure system will move over us Tuesday, leading to calmer winds and slowly warming temperatures. Highs will reach back towards the 60° mark with overnight lows staying near the low 40s.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The warming trend will continue over the second half of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s by Wednesday, the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday. There is a slight chance of a few coastal showers Friday, but at this point the chance is set at a measly 20%. Looking forward towards the weekend, the mostly sunny skies and mid 70s highs will hold through both Saturday and Sunday.

