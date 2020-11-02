Advertisement

Hurricane Eta to reach major hurricane status

The hurricane is expected to hit Nicaragua tonight as a Category 4 storm
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Eta is the 9th storm to intensity rapidly this hurricane season. Max winds have reached 110 mph at midday Monday and it is forecast to reach 140 mph before landfall tonight in Nicaugua. At 111 mph, the storm would reach major hurricane strength.

Hurricane Eta is rapidly strengthening
Hurricane Eta is rapidly strengthening(WITN Weather)

The future track of Eta shows it may emerge back over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and could affect other land areas in the next 2 weeks. Cuba, Florida, and The Bahamas should watch this storm closely over the coming days.

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms in a single season. The 2005 hurricane season had 27 named storms with an additional storm being identified (and unnamed) in post season analysis. We still have nearly a month left of this hurricane season, so the likelihood we reach the most tropical storms in a season remains high.

