Advertisement

How to Vote on Election Day

Learn the things you need to know and find your assigned polling place to vote in the 2020 election.
Voting in 2020 Elections
Voting in 2020 Elections(KGNS)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It is time again to make your voice count in the 2020 election on Tuesday, November 3. Voting may look a little different this year, but below are some tips and information you need to know.

Finding Your Polling Precinct

Remember you must cast your ballot at your assigned polling precinct on Tuesday, November 3. You can find your assigned polling precinct and view sample ballots by clicking here.

Curbside Voting

Pitt County will have curbside voting available for voters who are unable to enter the building. Park where you see the curbside voting sign and a poll worker will bring you a ballot.

For more information on Election Day voting, go to www.ncsbe.gov/voting.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Greene County sees two more deaths

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The number of deaths in North Carolina now stands at 4,390.

News

More students, young people will be poll workers this Election Day

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
More students, young people will be poll workers this Election Day

News

Body found in creek that of missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kenansville police say Harold Liles was last seen walking away Saturday afternoon from the Wellington Park Assisted Living.

ECU

Nearly 100 ECU employees being furloughed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The university announced this afternoon that 99 employees who work in housing and dining are being furloughed.

Latest News

Local

President Trump wraps up Fayetteville rally, Biden heads to Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
With one day until Election Day, the presidential candidates are both holding rallies in several states.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, but brisk weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
The chilly winds Monday may lead to our first frost Tuesday morning

News

How to manage seasonal affective disorder during a pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WITN participating in “No Shave November”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Throughout the month of November, we are asking you to donate to “No-shave November” through our WITN team page.

Local

Onslow County impaired driving checkpoint leads to six arrests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
An impaired driving checkpoint in Onslow County led to six arrests.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing happening in Greene County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Testing is happening at the Elaney Wood Heritage Farmers Market in Snow Hill on Monday’s from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Thursday’s from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. in November for free.