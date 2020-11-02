How to Vote on Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It is time again to make your voice count in the 2020 election on Tuesday, November 3. Voting may look a little different this year, but below are some tips and information you need to know.

Finding Your Polling Precinct

Remember you must cast your ballot at your assigned polling precinct on Tuesday, November 3. You can find your assigned polling precinct and view sample ballots by clicking here.

Curbside Voting

Pitt County will have curbside voting available for voters who are unable to enter the building. Park where you see the curbside voting sign and a poll worker will bring you a ballot.

For more information on Election Day voting, go to www.ncsbe.gov/voting.

