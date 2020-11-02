Free COVID-19 testing happening in Greene County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the east is making it easier for you to get tested for COVID-19 all month.

Testing is happening at the Elaney Wood Heritage Farmers Market in Snow Hill on Monday’s from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Thursday’s from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. in November for free. There will be no testing on Thanksgiving.

Testing on Monday, November 2 will begin at 1 p.m. to allow for set up.

To register for the event, click here or call (877) 562-4850.

