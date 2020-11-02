Advertisement

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Chase Elliott (9) drives during final laps during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
Chase Elliott (9) drives during final laps during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)(Lee Luther Jr. | AP)
By JENNA FRYER
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott won the high-stakes race to earn his first berth in the championship four. It knocked Harvick, a nine-race winner and the regular season champion, from the title round after a stunning collapse and a season spent as the favorite to win the Cup crown.

Harvick was mediocre at Martinsville and fell a lap off the pace after a flat tire. He spent most of the race below the cutline, desperately chasing points at NASCAR’s oldest and smallest speedway. He was racing for the fourth and final slot in the field, trying to catch Denny Hamlin or Brad Keselowski, in a three-race push for the one final spot.

Harvick was one point below the cutline when Elliott crossed the finish line with one car ahead of him to grab the required marker. But that one car was Kyle Busch — Hamlin’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing — and Busch wasn’t going to make it easy.

Harvick tried to knock Busch out of his way in a failed desperate effort. Both cars spun and Harvick missed making the final four by a single point.

“I tried to run into the door of the 18 as a last-ditch effort, trying to gain a point,” Harvick said. “We fought for everything, just came up short.”

Elliott, Keselowski and Hamlin will race Joey Logano, who had already clinched his berth, in next week’s finale at Phoenix. It’s a matchup of a pair of Fords from Team Penske against Hamlin’s Toyota and Elliott, the first Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet driver to make the finale since Jimmie Johnson won his seventh and final title in 2016.

Hamlin, a seven-time winner this season who went race-for-race with Harvick all year, lamented not getting a shot at his rival in Phoenix.

“I feel bad for Kevin, they probably deserve better than that,” Hamlin said. “Everything you do for eight innings doesn’t matter if you don’t have a good ninth inning.”

Harvick was eliminated along with Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who battled for the win until a late loose wheel ended his shot.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston reacts to controversial loss at Tulsa

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Virginia holds on to extend streak against No. 15 UNC, 44-41

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By HANK KURZ Jr.
The Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2) made it close behind a fantastic performance from quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Dyami Brown.

Sports

Duke’s short drives key 53-19 rout of Charlotte

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm Saturday

Sports

Duke’s short drives key 53-19 rout of Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By BOB SUTTON
Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson both scored on a pair of touchdown runs as Duke, aided by short scoring drives, defeated Charlotte 53-19 on Saturday night.

Latest News

Sports

APA football fends off furious JP2 attack, 43-32

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
The Arendell Parrott Academy football team (3-2) picked up a huge NCISAA Big 8 (8-man) Conference victory 43-32 over visiting John Paul II (4-2) Friday night in Kinston.

Sports

APA football fends off furious JP2 attack, 43-32

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

AAC acknowledges crucial officiating mistake during ECU-Tulsa game

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to the the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive.

Sports

Wilkerson’s TD with 29 seconds left gives Tulsa win over ECU

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Tulsa’s 11-play, 75-yard final drive was aided by two questionable replays — a fumble that was overturned and a fourth-down catch that appeared to hit the ground.

Sports

Gurley, Falcons avenge earlier loss to Panthers, 25-17

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
|
By STEVE REED
The Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday night behind a strong defensive performance to avoid a series season sweep.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.